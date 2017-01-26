FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dialysis providers win injunction against financial assistance rule
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Dialysis providers win injunction against financial assistance rule

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Texas judge has enjoined a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from receiving charitable assistance, finding that the government improperly passed the rule without a public notice and comment period.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, issued the preliminary injunction on Wednesday. He had imposed a temporary restraining order earlier this month that prevented the rule, passed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, from taking effect on Jan. 13.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kwwdh5

