Dialysis providers win injunction against financial assistance rule

A Texas judge has enjoined a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from receiving charitable assistance, finding that the government improperly passed the rule without a public notice and comment period.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, issued the preliminary injunction on Wednesday. He had imposed a temporary restraining order earlier this month that prevented the rule, passed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, from taking effect on Jan. 13.

