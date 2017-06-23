The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is planning
issue a new proposed rule related to the disclosure of
charitable aid received by dialysis patients to replace one that
was passed late in former President Barack Obama's
administration and blocked in court, according to a court filing
on Thursday.
Dialysis providers Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc and
U.S. Renal Care Inc, patient group Dialysis Patient Citizens and
HHS on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant of the
Eastern District of Texas to put their lawsuit challenging the
rule on hold because the HHS was developing a replacement rule.
