FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8th Circuit revives challenge to Minnesota disability benefits denial
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 20, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

8th Circuit revives challenge to Minnesota disability benefits denial

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a Minnesota man over the denial of his application for state disability benefits, ruling that a lower federal judge wrongly found that he could not review a state agency decision.

A 2-1 panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a Minnesota law setting out an appeal process in state court did not prevent the man, Eric Wong, from suing in federal court under state law and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1STYozX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.