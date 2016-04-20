8th Circuit revives challenge to Minnesota disability benefits denial

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a Minnesota man over the denial of his application for state disability benefits, ruling that a lower federal judge wrongly found that he could not review a state agency decision.

A 2-1 panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a Minnesota law setting out an appeal process in state court did not prevent the man, Eric Wong, from suing in federal court under state law and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

