Florida appeals court revives negligence claim over HIV disclosure

A Florida appellate court on Monday reinstated an HIV-positive woman’s negligence claim against a hospital-owned medical practice that disclosed her condition to her husband’s co-workers.

The ruling by Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee sent the case back to Duval County Circuit Court in Jacksonville where the woman, known in court filings as Jane Doe and represented by Theodore Pina of Nichols & Pina, is seeking damages from Baptist Primary Care for emotional distress.

