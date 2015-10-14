FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida appeals court revives negligence claim over HIV disclosure
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 14, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Florida appeals court revives negligence claim over HIV disclosure

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

A Florida appellate court on Monday reinstated an HIV-positive woman’s negligence claim against a hospital-owned medical practice that disclosed her condition to her husband’s co-workers.

The ruling by Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee sent the case back to Duval County Circuit Court in Jacksonville where the woman, known in court filings as Jane Doe and represented by Theodore Pina of Nichols & Pina, is seeking damages from Baptist Primary Care for emotional distress.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LNuZKt

