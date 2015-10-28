Illinois clinic did not discriminate against bipolar doctor - 7th Circuit

A Peoria, Illinois clinic did not discriminate against a doctor with bipolar disorder by firing him when he failed to return to work from a medical leave immediately after a psychiatrist cleared him to do so.

Judge Sara Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois U.S. District Court, sitting on a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel by designation, said the clinic, Proctor Health Care Inc, had made every effort to keep the doctor, Larry Hooper, who had worked there since 2009.

