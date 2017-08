A U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a federal law prohibiting discrimination in education based on gender covers medical residency programs.

It was the first-of-its-kind ruling in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that a former female resident at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Philadelphia could proceed with a lawsuit under Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments Act.

