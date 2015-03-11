FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge recommends booting firm from Medicare fraud case
March 11, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Judge recommends booting firm from Medicare fraud case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida judge has said that a local law firm should be barred from representing a whistleblower in her lawsuit over an alleged Medicare fraud involving a former business partner of the man who inspired the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Magistrate Judge James Hopkins, of the Southern District of Florida, said Monday that the firm Nicholson & Eastin should be disqualified because one of its attorneys had worked for the defendants just two months before the whistleblower lawsuit was filed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AfoUvb

