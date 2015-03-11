Judge recommends booting firm from Medicare fraud case

(Reuters) - A Florida judge has said that a local law firm should be barred from representing a whistleblower in her lawsuit over an alleged Medicare fraud involving a former business partner of the man who inspired the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Magistrate Judge James Hopkins, of the Southern District of Florida, said Monday that the firm Nicholson & Eastin should be disqualified because one of its attorneys had worked for the defendants just two months before the whistleblower lawsuit was filed.

