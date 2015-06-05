Appeals court upholds hospital win in ADA suit by doctor with memory loss

(Reuters) - A high-ranking doctor with short-term memory loss posed safety and liability risks that a hospital could consider when evaluating its options under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court has held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a ruling for St. Anthony’s Health Center of Alton, Illinois, which fired Dr. Michael Stern in 2010 without allowing him to propose changes that could let him keep his job.

