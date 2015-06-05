FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court upholds hospital win in ADA suit by doctor with memory loss
June 5, 2015 / 11:44 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court upholds hospital win in ADA suit by doctor with memory loss

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A high-ranking doctor with short-term memory loss posed safety and liability risks that a hospital could consider when evaluating its options under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court has held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a ruling for St. Anthony’s Health Center of Alton, Illinois, which fired Dr. Michael Stern in 2010 without allowing him to propose changes that could let him keep his job.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1APO4Xu

