2nd Circuit prepares to hear Actavis landmark 'forced switch' case

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court will hear arguments Monday over whether to reverse an order forbidding Actavis Plc from discontinuing its Alzheimer’s drug in favor of a new extended release version, which New York’s attorney general claims would suppress generic competition.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sued Ireland-based Actavis last September in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York after the company announced it was planning to discontinue Namenda IR, an Alzheimer’s drug taken twice a day, in favor of Namenda XR, a new version taken only once a day.

