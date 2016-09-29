FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan loses appeal of product-hopping case over acne drug
September 29, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Mylan loses appeal of product-hopping case over acne drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc claiming that two drug companies suppressed generic competition for their acne medicine Doryx by repeatedly changing its formulation.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that while Warner Chilcott Co, which was bought by New Jersey-based Actavis PLC in 2013, and Mayne Pharma Group Ltd may have acted to ward off generic competition, Mylan failed to show that they broke the law in doing so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cDEGLd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
