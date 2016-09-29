Mylan loses appeal of product-hopping case over acne drug

A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc claiming that two drug companies suppressed generic competition for their acne medicine Doryx by repeatedly changing its formulation.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that while Warner Chilcott Co, which was bought by New Jersey-based Actavis PLC in 2013, and Mayne Pharma Group Ltd may have acted to ward off generic competition, Mylan failed to show that they broke the law in doing so.

