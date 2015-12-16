FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospital liable for drug-related accident - N.Y. high court
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hospital liable for drug-related accident - N.Y. high court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A bus driver who collided with another driver who had been released from a Long Island hospital under the influence of prescription drugs, including an opioid painkiller, can sue the hospital for medical malpractice, New York’s highest court has found.

Reversing a lower court decision, the New York Court of Appeals ruled 4-2 on Wednesday that healthcare providers’ duty to warn patients against driving under the influence of certain drugs extends not only to patients, but to the public in general.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QNyNLz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.