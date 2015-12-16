Hospital liable for drug-related accident - N.Y. high court

A bus driver who collided with another driver who had been released from a Long Island hospital under the influence of prescription drugs, including an opioid painkiller, can sue the hospital for medical malpractice, New York’s highest court has found.

Reversing a lower court decision, the New York Court of Appeals ruled 4-2 on Wednesday that healthcare providers’ duty to warn patients against driving under the influence of certain drugs extends not only to patients, but to the public in general.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QNyNLz