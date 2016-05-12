FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules Medicare must cover off-label use of nausea drug
May 12, 2016

Judge rules Medicare must cover off-label use of nausea drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Medicare must cover the off-label use of an anti-nausea drug for a woman who has not responded to other treatments, a federal judge has ruled, reversing a decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston said Tuesday that an HHS appellate body misinterpreted an entry on the drug, dronabinol, in Drugdex, a drug compendium published by Truven Health Analytics.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TRlUAV

