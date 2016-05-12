Judge rules Medicare must cover off-label use of nausea drug

Medicare must cover the off-label use of an anti-nausea drug for a woman who has not responded to other treatments, a federal judge has ruled, reversing a decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston said Tuesday that an HHS appellate body misinterpreted an entry on the drug, dronabinol, in Drugdex, a drug compendium published by Truven Health Analytics.

