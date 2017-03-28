FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Judge tosses drug packaging case against Dr. Reddy's, pharmacies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 28, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

Judge tosses drug packaging case against Dr. Reddy's, pharmacies

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and three pharmacy chains have won the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing them of fraudulently seeking federal reimbursement for drugs that were distributed in packaging not tested for child safety.

U.S. District Judge Darnell Jones in Philadelphia on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Indian drugmaker and CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of violating the False Claims Act and related state statutes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nJMaVT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.