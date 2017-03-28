Judge tosses drug packaging case against Dr. Reddy's, pharmacies

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and three pharmacy chains have won the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing them of fraudulently seeking federal reimbursement for drugs that were distributed in packaging not tested for child safety.

U.S. District Judge Darnell Jones in Philadelphia on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Indian drugmaker and CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of violating the False Claims Act and related state statutes.

