Dismissal of drug-pricing antitrust lawsuit affirmed

(Reuters) - A federal appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of a more than 20-year-long lawsuit filed by 28 retail pharmacies accusing Johnson & Johnson of suppressing competition by giving large pharmacy benefit managers discounts on drugs.

Circuit Judge Barrington Parker, writing for a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said that extensive discovery had shown that the 28 independent pharmacies, represented by Boies Schiller & Flexner’s Nicholas Gravante, had not lost a significant amount of customers, and so could not show any antitrust injury.

