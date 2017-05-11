Drug distributor gets five years for black market dealings

The owner of a Utah pharmaceutical distribution company has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges he distributed more than $100 million worth of black-market prescription drugs.

Randy Crowell was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in federal court in Manhattan. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in January, agreeing to forfeit $13 million in profits.

