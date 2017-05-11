FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug distributor gets five years for black market dealings
May 11, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

Drug distributor gets five years for black market dealings

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The owner of a Utah pharmaceutical distribution company has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges he distributed more than $100 million worth of black-market prescription drugs.

Randy Crowell was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in federal court in Manhattan. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in January, agreeing to forfeit $13 million in profits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pCSj3y

