FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Judge tosses Eagle Pharmaceuticals investors' case over rejected drug
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Judge tosses Eagle Pharmaceuticals investors' case over rejected drug

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about the likelihood of the company's gaining Food and Drug Administration approval to market a ready-to-use version of the blood thinner Angiomax.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey, ruled the plaintiffs in the proposed class action lawsuit had not sufficiently alleged facts supporting their claim that Eagle's statements about the drug's characteristics were false.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPNdmO

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.