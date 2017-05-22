Judge tosses Eagle Pharmaceuticals investors' case over rejected drug

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about the likelihood of the company's gaining Food and Drug Administration approval to market a ready-to-use version of the blood thinner Angiomax.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey, ruled the plaintiffs in the proposed class action lawsuit had not sufficiently alleged facts supporting their claim that Eagle's statements about the drug's characteristics were false.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPNdmO