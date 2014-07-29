Asky suspends Sierra Leone, Liberia flights amid Ebola scare

DAKAR, July 29 (Reuters) - West African airline Asky has suspended flights to and from Sierra Leone and Liberia amid increasing concern at the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in the region, its said on its Web site.

The Togo-based airline also said it would no longer take on food in Guinea, where the outbreak was first detected in March, and that medical teams would be deployed to screen passengers in transit through its Lome hub. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Bate Felix; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)