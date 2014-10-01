FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. airlines in contact with government about Ebola concerns
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. airlines in contact with government about Ebola concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines and their trade group Airlines for America are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on actions the U.S. government is taking to address Ebola health concerns, according to a spokesperson for JetBlue.

The statement comes a day after the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in Dallas, Texas, prompting concerns that others may have been exposed to Ebola before the victim sought hospital treatment.

The stocks of several U.S. airlines fell in morning trading Wednesday amid investors’ concern that fewer people will travel because of the virus.

JetBlue shares fell about 2.7 percent to trade at $10.33 Wednesday, while American Airlines and Delta Air Lines each fell about 3.1 percent.

The JetBlue spokesperson added that airlines and airports remind their customers to follow CDC guidelines regarding travel when ill. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin, Editing by Franklin Paul)

