U.S. Ebola patient flew on United Airlines to Dallas

Oct 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines believes the U.S. Ebola patient flew on its airline from Brussels to Dallas-Fort Worth via Washington on Sept. 20, based on information provided to the airline by federal officials, according to a company spokeswoman.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was “zero risk of transmission” on these two flights because the patient showed no symptoms at the time and therefore could not have been contagious, the spokeswoman added.

The patient, now hospitalized in Dallas, had flown originally from Ebola-ravaged Liberia.

“We are ensuring our employees have this information and suggest that any customers who have concerns contact the experts at the CDC for further information,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)