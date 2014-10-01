FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Ebola patient flew on United Airlines to Dallas
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Ebola patient flew on United Airlines to Dallas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines believes the U.S. Ebola patient flew on its airline from Brussels to Dallas-Fort Worth via Washington on Sept. 20, based on information provided to the airline by federal officials, according to a company spokeswoman.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was “zero risk of transmission” on these two flights because the patient showed no symptoms at the time and therefore could not have been contagious, the spokeswoman added.

The patient, now hospitalized in Dallas, had flown originally from Ebola-ravaged Liberia.

“We are ensuring our employees have this information and suggest that any customers who have concerns contact the experts at the CDC for further information,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.