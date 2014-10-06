FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. airline group to discuss new Ebola screenings with health officials
October 6, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. airline group to discuss new Ebola screenings with health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade group Airlines for America will meet with health and safety officials Monday to discuss the potential for additional screenings to identify travelers who may have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus, a spokeswoman said.

The group said the discussion will consider whether adding screenings anywhere in the world may improve existing protections for halting Ebola, such as checks already in place in Liberia, one of the hardest-hit countries in the current outbreak. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

