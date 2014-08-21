FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American doctor treated for Ebola released from hospital
August 21, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

American doctor treated for Ebola released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - An American doctor who contracted Ebola treating victims of the deadly virus in Liberia has been released from a U.S. hospital after receiving treatment with an experimental drug, his charity said on Thursday.

Kent Brantly was given ZMapp, a trial drug used on a handful of patients in the West African outbreak, and flown to the United States this month. He was released from Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital, according to a statement from Samaritan’s Purse. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn and John Stonestreet)

