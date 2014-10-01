FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man being treated in Texas for Ebola travelled to US via Brussels -Liberia
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 1, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Man being treated in Texas for Ebola travelled to US via Brussels -Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A man being treated for the Ebola virus in Texas travelled from Liberia to the United States via Brussels, the Liberian information ministry said on Wednesday.

The West African country’s government said earlier that the man, who is now in serious condition in an isolation ward, had not shown any signs of fever or symptoms of the disease when he left Liberia on Sept. 19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the patient sought treatment six days after arriving in Texas on Sept. 20, and was admitted to an isolation room two days later.

Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.