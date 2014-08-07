FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benin hospital treating Nigerian Ebola suspect - health minister
August 7, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Benin hospital treating Nigerian Ebola suspect - health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A hospital in Benin is treating a Nigerian man suspected of having contracted Ebola and authorities have sent a sample of his blood to Senegal for testing, Health Minister Dorothée Gazard said on state television on Thursday.

The case is unconfirmed but Gazard’s announcement triggered widespread fears in the capital Cotonou. Many people said they would stock up on food and stop eating at popular roadside food stalls to avoid possible infection, witnesses said. (Reporting by Samuel Elijah; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Roche)

