Guinea Bissau says closes border with Guinea over Ebola fears

BISSAU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Guinea Bissau has decided to close its frontier with eastern 0neighbour Guinea in a bid to prevent the entry of the deadly Ebola virus, Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira told a news conference late on Tuesday.

The disease has killed more than 1,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the world’s worst outbreak of Ebola, and the World Health Organization has called it an international emergency. (Reporting by Alfred Dabo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)