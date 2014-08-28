West African states call for end to border closures over Ebola

ACCRA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - West African states should reopen borders and end flight bans imposed in a bid to halt the spread of an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 1,550 people, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Thursday.

ECOWAS countries and airlines will take their own decisions on whether to reopen borders and end flight bans but the view of the main regional body, expressed at a meeting of ECOWAS health ministers in Ghana’s capital, is likely to prove influential. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)