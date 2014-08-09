FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea shuts borders with Sierra Leone, Liberia in bid to halt Ebola
August 9, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Guinea shuts borders with Sierra Leone, Liberia in bid to halt Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guinea announced the closure of its borders with Sierra Leone and Liberia on Saturday in a bid to halt the spread of Ebola, a virus that has killed nearly 1,000 people in the three countries this year.

“We have provisionally closed the frontier between Guinea and Sierra Leone because of all the news that we have received from there recently,” Health Minister Rémy Lamah told a news conference, noting that Guinea had also closed its border with Liberia. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Louise Ireland)

