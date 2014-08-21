Public safe as two Americans treated for Ebola released from hospital -doctor

ATLANTA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Two American aid workers discharged from an Atlanta hospital after being treated for Ebola pose no health risk to the public, an Emory University Hospital doctor said on Thursday.

Dr. Kent Brantly and missionary Nancy Writebol, who both contracted the deadly virus in Liberia, have tested clear of the virus and are likely to make a complete recovery, said Dr. Bruce Ribner, medical director of Emory’s Infectious Disease Unit.

“I am forever thankful to God for sparing my life,” Brantly said during a news conference. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)