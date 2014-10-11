Brazil says man under observation for Ebola tests negative

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health ministry said on Saturday a man under observation for a possible case of Ebola has tested negative for the disease.

The 47-year-old man arrived in Brazil on Sept. 19 from Guinea, one of three African countries at the heart of an epidemic that has killed more than 4,000 people since March.

He went to an emergency room in the southern state of Parana on Thursday complaining of a fever, sore throat and a cough. Although he had only a slightly elevated temperature, the patient was kept in total isolation and transferred to a healthcare facility in Rio de Janeiro early on Friday.

The health ministry said the man remains in quarantine and will only receive a clean bill of health following a second exam scheduled to take place on Sunday.