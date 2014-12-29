FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Confirmed case of Ebola diagnosed in Glasgow
#Healthcare
December 29, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Confirmed case of Ebola diagnosed in Glasgow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Scottish government said a confirmed case of Ebola was diagnosed in Glasgow.

The patient was a health care worker was helping combat the disease in west Africa, the government said. (bit.ly/1CPZxW9)

The patient has been isolated and is receiving treatment in the specialist Brownlee Unit for Infectious Diseases on the Gartnavel Hospital campus.

The World Health Organization on Monday said the number of people infected by Ebola in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea - the worst affected by the outbreak - has passed 20,000, with more than 7,842 deaths in the epidemic so far. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

