LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A British nurse diagnosed with Ebola last month is recovering and is no longer in a critical condition, the London hospital treating her said in a statement on Monday.

"Pauline Cafferkey is showing signs of improvement and is no longer critically ill," the statement said. "She remains in isolation as she receives specialist care for the Ebola virus."