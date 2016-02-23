British nurse who recovered from Ebola back in hospital

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A Scottish nurse who recovered from Ebola, but then suffered life-threatening complications from the virus persisting in her brain, has been readmitted to hospital for a third time, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Pauline Cafferkey contracted Ebola in December 2014 when she was working in a treatment facility in Sierra Leone at the height of an epidemic of the disease which swept through three countries in West Africa.

She was discharged from hospital late last year after suffering further complications from the virus.