Top U.S. health official says Ebola response succeeding in West Africa
November 12, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Top U.S. health official says Ebola response succeeding in West Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell told lawmakers on Wednesday that the U.S. Ebola response in West Africa is beginning to have an effect on the worst-ever outbreak of the deadly virus.

“We are optimistic that our strategy is starting to have an impact, with declines in the number of new cases in parts of Liberia,” Burwell said in written testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“However, progress is fragile and fluid, the number of new cases in Sierra Leone is still growing, hot spots continue in rural, remote parts of Guinea and Liberia, and more work needs to be done, especially to scale up,” she said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

