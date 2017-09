OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada will stop issuing visas to people from those West African nations where the Ebola virus is widespread, the government said on Friday.

The federal citizenship ministry, explaining the move, said in an official document that “the introduction or spread of the disease would pose an imminent and severe risk to public health in Canada”. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)