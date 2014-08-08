FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto-area hospital treating Nigeria traveler with flu-like symptoms -TV
August 8, 2014

Toronto-area hospital treating Nigeria traveler with flu-like symptoms -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Toronto-area hospital is treating a patient with fever and flu-like symptoms who recently visited Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

CBC News said on Friday that the patient has been isolated at the Brampton, Ontario hospital, as a precautionary measure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that West Africa’s Ebola epidemic constituted an international health emergency and the virus, which has killed nearly 1,000 people, could continue spreading for months. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Amran Abocar and David Gregorio)

