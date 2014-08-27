FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-US flies home staffer who had 'low-risk' contact with Ebola-CDC
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 27, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-US flies home staffer who had 'low-risk' contact with Ebola-CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week to Wednesday)

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it flew an employee back to the United States from West Africa after the staff member came in contact with an international healthcare worker who later tested positive for Ebola.

The CDC said in a statement the exposure was “low-risk” and the staff member was flown back on a chartered plane in accordance with the health agency’s regulations.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.