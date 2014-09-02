FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US CDC says Ebola threatening stability of affected countries
September 2, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-US CDC says Ebola threatening stability of affected countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to add “Centers” dropped from full name of CDC)

CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Ebola outbreak is threatening the stability of affected and neighboring countries in West Africa and swift action is needed to scale up the “massive” response that will be required to tamp it down, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Dr Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. health agency who had just returned from a tour of West Africa, said he expected the number of Ebola cases to accelerate in the next two weeks and urged governments to act now to respond.

“The challenge isn’t knowing what to do. The challenge is doing it now,” Frieden said in a conference call with reporters.

He said the current outbreak now affecting Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria is “threatening the stability” of affected and neighboring countries. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

