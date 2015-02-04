FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola virus sent out of high-security lab was likely dead - CDC
February 4, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola virus sent out of high-security lab was likely dead - CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - An internal investigation into an Ebola incident at a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory in December found that samples sent to a lower-security lab were “unlikely” to have contained live virus and posed no threat to staff, the CDC said on Wednesday.

The latest close call at the CDC followed months of mishaps involving anthrax and a deadly strain of bird flu, raising new questions about the steps the agency is taking to ensure safety in its laboratories working with the world’s deadliest pathogens. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

