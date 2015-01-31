FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chimerix to stop participation in clinical studies of Ebola drug
January 31, 2015

Chimerix to stop participation in clinical studies of Ebola drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Drug developer Chimerix Inc said it would stop participation in clinical studies of its Ebola drug, brincidofovir, citing a significant decrease in the number new cases for the virus in Liberia.

The decision was announced after the company’s discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it would continue to study of brincidofovir for other indications.

Brincidofovir was given to the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later succumbed to the infection. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Anjalo Rao Koppalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

