3 months ago
Congo approves use of Ebola vaccination to fight outbreak
May 29, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 months ago

Congo approves use of Ebola vaccination to fight outbreak

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, May 29 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in northeastern Congo that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The non-objection was given. Now there's a Medecins Sans Frontiers team that is arriving (in Congo) today to validate the protocol with the technical teams," Jonathan Simba, a health ministry spokesman, said by telephone. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)

