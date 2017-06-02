FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ebola epidemic in Congo "under control" -health minister
#Corrections News
June 2, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Ebola epidemic in Congo "under control" -health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of minister's first name)

KINSHASA, June 2 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the past 21 days - the maximum incubation period for the disease - and has now begun a period of heightened monitoring, the health minister said on Friday.

"At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Oly Ilunga Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams

