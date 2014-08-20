FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illness with Ebola-like symptoms kills several in Congo - locals
August 20, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Illness with Ebola-like symptoms kills several in Congo - locals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has sent its health minister and a team of experts to the remote northern Equateur province after several people died there from a disease with Ebola-like symptoms, a local official and a professor said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if there was any connection with Ebola. An epidemic of that disease has killed more than 1,200 people in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Emma Farge, editing by John Stonestreet

