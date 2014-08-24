FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo says two samples test positive for Ebola in northern outbreak
August 24, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Congo says two samples test positive for Ebola in northern outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two out of eight cases tested in an outbreak of deadly fever in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo were positive for the Ebola virus, Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said on Sunday.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that at least 70 people had died in an outbreak of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis in Congo’s northern Equateur province. A WHO spokesman had said the outbreak was not Ebola. (Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

