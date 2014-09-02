FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Congo Ebola outbreak rises to 31
September 2, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Death toll from Congo Ebola outbreak rises to 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Djera region of northern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 31, Minister of Health Felix Kabange Numbi told Reuters on Tuesday.

The outbreak in Congo’s Equateur province is thought to be separate from an epidemic in the West African nations of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia that has killed more than 1,550 people since March. (Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Additional reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)

