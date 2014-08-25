FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO says sending supplies for Ebola outbreak in Congo
#Healthcare
August 25, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

WHO says sending supplies for Ebola outbreak in Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it has sent protective equipment for medical staff to Democratic Republic of Congo, where authorities have confirmed two cases of Ebola in a remote area.

“The ministry of health has declared an outbreak and we are treating it as such,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva in response to a query.

Democratic Republic of Congo declared an Ebola outbreak in its northern Equateur province on Sunday after two of eight patients tested for the virus came back positive, Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
