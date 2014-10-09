FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Republicans release $750 mln in Ebola funds to Pentagon
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 9, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Republicans release $750 mln in Ebola funds to Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday agreed to release $700 million more to fight Ebola from the Defense Department’s request to shift $1 billion in war funds, bringing the total so far to $750 million.

The additional funds were released following briefings from Pentagon officials this week after a handful of lawmakers had limited the funding shift to just $50 million until they received more information about plans to deploy up to 4,000 U.S. troops to West Africa to fight the disease

“This week, the committee received briefings in which the DoD estimates, based upon prior humanitarian relief efforts they will require $750 million for the first six months of the mission,” said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard “Buck” McKeon said in a statement. (Reporting By David Lawder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.