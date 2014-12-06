Cuban doctor leaves Switzerland after recovery from Ebola

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Cuban doctor being treated for Ebola in a Geneva hospital has made a full recovery and left Switzerland to be reunited with his family, the hospital said on Saturday.

Felix Baez, 43, was one of 256 Cuban doctors and nurses who went to West Africa to treat patients from the worst outbreak of the virus on record, which has killed more than 6,000 people. The Cuban commitment has won international praise for the poor, Caribbean island. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Louise Heavens)