FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tests show hospitalised Czech man does not have Ebola
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 10, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tests show hospitalised Czech man does not have Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes sourcing to confirm media reports)

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tests showed that a Czech man hospitalised with symptoms of Ebola does not have the virus, Czech Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said on Friday.

“Laboratory tests did not confirm Ebola,” he told Czech Radio, confirming earlier media reports. “There is a suspicion of malaria and further checks need to be done. The essential thing is that it is not Ebola.”

The 56-year-old Czech businessman who had recently travelled in Liberia was put in isolation at a Prague hospital on Thursday with signs of the virus, which has killed nearly 4,000 people in West Africa since March in the largest outbreak on record.

Fears that the Ebola outbreak will spread globally rose on Thursday as the health of an infected Spanish nurse deteriorated and a British man who died in Macedonia was being tested for the virus. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.