UPDATE 1-Medical worker in Denmark does not have Ebola - official
October 16, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Medical worker in Denmark does not have Ebola - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds negative result of test)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A medical worker who had returned to Denmark from West Africa does not have the Ebola virus, a hospital official said on Thursday following tests after the person reported a “slight rise” in temperature.

The Danish branch of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said earlier one of its employees was being tested for the virus which has killed almost 4,500 people in an outbreak in West Africa.

“It’s negative,” the official said of the test.

A Spanish nurse became the first person to contract the disease outside West Africa earlier this month after treating Ebola patients. Two U.S. nurses also contracted the disease after treating a patient.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Annabella Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Janet Lawrence

