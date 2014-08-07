U.S. administration setting up group on experimental Ebola drugs

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is setting up a special Ebola working group to consider broad “principles of decision-making” for the potential use of experimental drugs to help those infected by the deadly disease in Africa, an official said on Thursday.

The official, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said the group was being formed under assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Nicole Lurie. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)