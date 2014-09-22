FDA authorizes emergency use of Tekmira's Ebola treatment

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorized emergency use of its Ebola treatment to confirmed or suspected patients under an expanded access protocol.

Expanded access lets drug developers offer experimental therapies to patients with serious diseases who cannot participate in controlled clinical trials.

Tekmira’s U.S.-listed shares rose about 5 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)